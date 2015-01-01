|
Ringin L, Robinson M, Greville H, Papertalk L, Thompson S. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
WA Centre for Rural Health, Geraldton, WA, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Health Promotion Association, Publisher CAIRO Publishing)
PMID
32274881
ISSUES ADDRESSED: Discussion of family violence is important but many men and boys struggle to engage with the topic. Primary prevention approaches focus on communicating with and educating the population, including men and boys, in the areas of healthy relationships, gender and violence. There can be both barriers to and also gains from these interventions. This paper describes a project implemented in Geraldton, Western Australia, and discusses what has been effective and ineffective during the project.
Community based intervention; interpersonal violence; men’s health; rural and regional health