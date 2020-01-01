SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yau JH, Fong DY, Wong JY. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(2): 246-265.

Affiliation

School of Nursing, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China janetyh@hku.hk.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-D-18-00057

PMID

32273380

Abstract

Although economic abuse is one of the major tactics of intimate partner violence, there has been a lack of empirical evidence on the factors associated with economic abuse and its mental well-being outcomes in Chinese population. This study aimed to identify risk factors for and mental well-being of economic abuse in Chinese population. This was a cross-sectional household survey with 504 Chinese adults in Hong Kong. It was found that unmarried individuals and individuals with tertiary education or above were at risk of economic abuse. Moreover, there were significant association between economic abuse experience and anxiety, depression, and psychosomatic symptoms. Resilience was the protective factor against anxiety, depression, and psychosomatic symptoms. The findings were discussed alongside with Chinese culture.

© Copyright 2020 Springer Publishing Company, LLC.


Language: en

Keywords

Chinese; Hong Kong; economic abuse; intimate partner violence; mental well-being

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print