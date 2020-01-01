Abstract

Although economic abuse is one of the major tactics of intimate partner violence, there has been a lack of empirical evidence on the factors associated with economic abuse and its mental well-being outcomes in Chinese population. This study aimed to identify risk factors for and mental well-being of economic abuse in Chinese population. This was a cross-sectional household survey with 504 Chinese adults in Hong Kong. It was found that unmarried individuals and individuals with tertiary education or above were at risk of economic abuse. Moreover, there were significant association between economic abuse experience and anxiety, depression, and psychosomatic symptoms. Resilience was the protective factor against anxiety, depression, and psychosomatic symptoms. The findings were discussed alongside with Chinese culture.



