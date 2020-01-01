|
Citation
Reckdenwald A, King DJ, Pritchard A. Violence Vict. 2020; 35(2): 160-175.
Affiliation
College and University Professional Association for Human Resources, Knoxville, TN.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32273375
Abstract
Recent research has pointed to the need for systematic law enforcement training on domestic violence when nonfatal strangulation is involved to improve evidence-based prosecution of these potentially deadly assaults; however, virtually no research has examined the legal response to nonfatal strangulation since many states have made it a separate criminal felony. The current exploratory study examines filing, charging, and adjudication decisions of nonfatal strangulation cases over a 3-year period based on evidence documentation in law enforcement reports to explore how these cases are handled by the criminal justice system in Brevard County, Florida.
Language: en
Keywords
choking; criminal justice decisions; criminal justice system; intimate partner violence; strangle