Citation
Nguyen HTL, Nakamura K, Seino K, Vo VT. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e476.
Affiliation
Institute for Community Health Research, Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Hue, Vietnam.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32276608
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The rapid and widespread development of social networking sites has created a venue for an increase in cyberbullying among adolescents. Protective mechanisms and actions must be considered, such as how proximal family factors can prevent self-harm and suicidal behaviors among adolescents exposed to cyberbullying. The present study examined the associations among cyberbullying, parental attitudes, self-harm, and suicidal behaviors after adjusting for confounding factors.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Cyberbullying; Parental attitude; Self-harm; Suicidal behaviors; Vietnam