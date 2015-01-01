Abstract

Falls are a serious issue that occur mainly among older people. Due to an increasingly ageing population, worldwide, dental surgeons will very likely see patients who either have suffered or are at risk of a fall. In addition, other at-risk patient groups may visit dental surgeons, such as paediatric, special care or medically compromised patients - the latter suffering neurological or movement disorders, sensory impairments, and cardiorespiratory and bone or joint diseases. Patients at risk of falls may also be at risk of medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaw (MRONJ); further challenges for the dental surgeon include transfer to the dental chair and the provision of sedation or general anaesthesia. While falls could cause dental and maxillofacial trauma, emerging evidence suggests dental health could also be an independent risk factor for falls; therefore, dental surgeons may have a role in preventing falls. NICE and Public Health England (PHE) both recommend that all healthcare professionals caring for at-risk patients should maintain a basic knowledge of falls and be able to advise on falls prevention.

Language: en