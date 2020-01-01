Abstract

This paper considers the impact of variables at three different levels-city, community and individual-on the depression of adults aged 45 years and above in China. Evidence shows that community factors, such as infrastructure and elderly centres, are critical to reduce depression but the effect of city-level factors such as lowering income inequality and improving public health investment is different for the segments of poor and non-poor as well as the rural and urban residents. This highlights the need to consider targeted policy mix options to avoid resource misallocation. Lastly, Chinese females' depression has worsened over time with ageing, particularly those who drink alcohol or are less educated are prone to depression prompting the need for specialist women health centres.



Language: en