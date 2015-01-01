Abstract

This article discusses how practices in the Spanish criminal justice system relate to Organic Law 1/2004 on measures against gender-based violence. We examine the predominant construction of the problem and the secondary victimization1 of women. Data were collected from two sources: participant observation at police victim support units and courts dealing with violence against women,2 and in-depth interviews with abused women and legal and psychosocial professionals. Our analysis has uncovered a lack of institutional resources for detecting psychological violence and negative stereotyping of female victims. We conclude that a gender perspective should be incorporated into criminal justice system practices.

