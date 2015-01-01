|
Citation
|
Nickerson AB, Shisler S, Eiden RD, Ostrov JM, Schuetze P, Godleski SA, Delmerico AM. J. School Violence 2020; 19(1): 62-76.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This prospective study examined the effects of early childhood physical aggression and violence exposure on bullying victimization/perpetration and attitudes toward guns and violence in early adolescence (EA) in a high-risk sample. Participants included 216 mother-child dyads from an ongoing longitudinal study using multi-method assessments (e.g., classroom observations; laboratory assessment; parent, teacher, and child self-reports).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; bullying; gun violence; longitudinal; prenatal substance abuse