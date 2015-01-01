SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Nickerson AB, Shisler S, Eiden RD, Ostrov JM, Schuetze P, Godleski SA, Delmerico AM. J. School Violence 2020; 19(1): 62-76.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15388220.2019.1703716

This prospective study examined the effects of early childhood physical aggression and violence exposure on bullying victimization/perpetration and attitudes toward guns and violence in early adolescence (EA) in a high-risk sample. Participants included 216 mother-child dyads from an ongoing longitudinal study using multi-method assessments (e.g., classroom observations; laboratory assessment; parent, teacher, and child self-reports).

RESULTS supported a developmental pathway from early adversity (i.e., prenatal substance use) to aggression at kindergarten age to bullying perpetration and gun violence attitudes (aggressive responses to shame) in EA. Higher peer victimization was also associated with aggressive responses to shame in EA.

RESULTS are discussed in light of the complexity of the motives for aggression and the need for prevention and early intervention.


Aggression; bullying; gun violence; longitudinal; prenatal substance abuse

