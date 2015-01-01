SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bargués-Pedreny P. Contemp. Secur. Policy 2020; 41(2): 263-286.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13523260.2019.1678856

unavailable

This article examines the response to the crisis of liberal statebuilding in conflict-affected societies since the end of the 2000s. It shows how both resilience policy approaches and academic critical understandings are dissatisfied with the implementation of policies and programs, which seem to fail time and again. That is, there is a widespread perception that resilience is "always more" than what current approaches are providing. In consequence, it is assumed that international interventions require even more locally-sensitive initiatives that are in tune with local needs; new and better technologies, for instance, digital maps to assist practitioners in obtaining sheer volumes of information and accurate representations of space; and programs that are open-ended and flexible. The article cautions that by assuming that satisfactory outcomes are yet to come (i.e., that resilience, or a desired outcome such as peace and security, is still lacking), policy and critical approaches are reproducing and legitimizing failure, furthering neoliberal governance and cementing a profound skepticism.


Language: en

critique; digital maps; ownership; peacebuilding; Resilience

