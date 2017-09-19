Abstract

During the 19 September 2017 earthquake, steel buildings in the States of Morelos, Puebla, Mexico, and Mexico City were subjected to severe ground shaking. Despite in some cases, moderate damages in non-structural elements were developed; generally, null or minor structural damage was reported. The notable exceptions are (1) a three-stories building located at the southern area of Mexico City and (2) some schools near to the epicentral region in the State of Morelos. The behavior of these buildings is analyzed in detail.



CONCLUSIONS are drawn on the demands imposed on steel structures considering the actual demands in order to underline the relevance of the normative design procedures.

Language: en