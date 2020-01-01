|
Lindgren KP, Baldwin SA, Peterson KP, Wiers RW, Teachman BA. Addict. Behav. 2020; 107: e106413.
University of Virginia, Department of Psychology, 102 Gilmer Hall, PO BOX 400400, Charlottesville, VA 22904-4400, USA. Electronic address: bat5x@virginia.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32283446
Implicit measures of alcohol-related associations or implicit alcohol associations are associated with drinking outcomes over time and can be understood as vulnerability markers for problem drinking. Longitudinal research remains rare, leaving open questions about how implicit alcohol associations themselves change over time and what factors moderate that change. We examined these questions with data from a larger study of first and second year U.S. college students. We investigated how these implicit alcohol associations change over time and potential moderators of those changes (gender, lifetime drinking history, family history of problem drinking, and class standing). A sample of 506 students (57% women) completed baseline demographic measures and implicit measures (variants of the Implicit Association Test [IAT]) assessing associations with drinking and the self [drinking identity], alcohol and excite [alcohol-excite], and alcohol and approach [alcohol-approach]). IATs were completed at 3-month intervals for a total of 8 assessments.
Language: en
Alcohol; Cognitive processes; Development; Drinking history; Gender differences; Implicit alcohol associations