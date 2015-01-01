Abstract

OBJECTIVE: American-style football (ASF) has gained attention because of possible links between repetitive head injury and neurodegenerative diseases. While post-mortem pathologic changes consistent with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) have been reported in ASF players, there are currently no established pre-mortem diagnostic criteria for CTE. Nevertheless, presented with symptoms of cognitive impairment, clinicians treating former players may be inclined to suggest CTE without a thorough exploration of comorbid factors that demonstrate similar clinical phenotypes to putative CTE.



METHODS: A survey of 3,913 former ASF players aged 24 to 89 who responded by March 2019.



RESULTS: Despite being a post-mortem diagnosis, 108 players (2.8%) self-reported clinician-diagnosed CTE. The percentage of players under age 60 reporting a CTE diagnosis was 2.3%, versus 3.7% in participants age 60 or older. Comorbidities in participants self-reporting CTE were significantly more common, including sleep apnea, hypercholesterolemia, obesity, indicators of past or current depression, hypertension, prescription pain medication use, heart conditions and low testosterone when compared to non-CTE respondents. Patterns of reporting for obesity, hypertension, heart conditions or hypercholesterolemia differed between older and younger participants. Cognitive impairment symptoms were significantly higher in participants self-reporting CTE.



INTERPRETATION: Some former professional football players have been clinically diagnosed with CTE, a post-mortem condition. Comorbidities that can affect cognition were associated with CTE diagnoses in both older and younger players. While underlying neuropathology cannot be ruled out, treatable conditions should be explored in former athletes demonstrating CTE-linked clinical phenotypes or symptoms as a means of improving cognitive health in these patients. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.



Keywords: American football

Language: en