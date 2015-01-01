SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sharma S, Sharma M, Singh G. Asian J. Psychiatry 2020; 51: e102049.

Affiliation

Deptt. of Computer Science, GNDU, India.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajp.2020.102049

PMID

32278890

PMCID

PMC7146677

Abstract

The Corona-virus (2019-nCoV) is a kind of zoonotic virus that has been first proclaimed in Wuhan (China) (Munster et al., 2020). More than three lakh (339,181) persons have been globally infected with pandemic virus and counting. To date, no precise and dedicated vaccination has been found. There is a global fear of 2019-nCoV and most of the people are distressed from this epidemic (COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, 2020). The growth rate of infection, causality, and recovery is completely uncertain for this pandemic. Uncertainty and unpredictability are creating a more stressed environment which may increase the number of psychological disordered patients (Zandifar and Atefeh, 2020).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print