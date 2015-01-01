Abstract

The Corona-virus (2019-nCoV) is a kind of zoonotic virus that has been first proclaimed in Wuhan (China) (Munster et al., 2020). More than three lakh (339,181) persons have been globally infected with pandemic virus and counting. To date, no precise and dedicated vaccination has been found. There is a global fear of 2019-nCoV and most of the people are distressed from this epidemic (COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, 2020). The growth rate of infection, causality, and recovery is completely uncertain for this pandemic. Uncertainty and unpredictability are creating a more stressed environment which may increase the number of psychological disordered patients (Zandifar and Atefeh, 2020).

Language: en