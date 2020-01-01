|
Green DJ, Wout DA, Murphy MC. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, Indiana University.
(Copyright © 2020, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
32281808
OBJECTIVE: Interactions between members of different racial and ethnic groups are often stressful. These interactions are stressful, in part, because they contribute to social identity threat-the fear of being judged or treated negatively based on one's social group membership. Previous work separately suggests that the diversity of an interaction partner's friendship network and the goals that people set for themselves influence social identity threat. Bringing these two bodies of work together, the present research examines whether adopting a learning (vs. performance) goal mitigates identity threat for Black people anticipating an interaction with a White partner who had a racially homogenous (vs. diverse) friendship network (a context previously shown to arouse identity threat).
