Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Register-Mihalik JK, Callahan CE. Curr. Sports Med. Rep. 2020; 19(4): 151-156.

Affiliation

Curriculum in Human Movement Science, Department of Allied Health Sciences, School of Medicine, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1249/JSR.0000000000000703

PMID

32282461

Abstract

The philosophy and practices concerning concussion management have evolved from passive to active strategies that incorporate immediate, guided rest followed by early integration of physical and cognitive activity as tolerated by symptoms. Recent research and clinical evidence support guidance that symptom tolerable and clinically guided activity is beneficial postconcussion both acutely and in the longer term. Furthermore, recent studies illustrate benefits of targeted deficit-based therapies (vestibular, cervicogenic, visual, psychological, etc.) postconcussion subacutely and in those with persistent symptoms. The dissemination of this new information occurs at a fast pace and is often difficult to rapidly integrate into clinical practice due to necessary policy and behavior changes. This review will outline recent evidence concerning both rest and exertion postconcussion through the lens of the socioecological model to more rapidly promote policy and practice changes.


Language: en
