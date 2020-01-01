|
Citation
Naudé GP, Reed DD, Thornton TJ, Amlung M. Exp. Clin. Psychopharmacol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Peter Boris Centre for Addictions Research and Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medicinal Cannabis Research, McMaster University.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
32281812
Abstract
The reinforcer pathologies model proposes 2 behavioral economic constructs interact in addiction: operant demand and delay discounting. These constructs manifest as behavioral markers of addiction in the form of excessive reinforcer value and strong preference for immediate access and consumption of this reinforcer despite suboptimal long-term outcomes. The first aim of this investigation was to identify the degree to which delay discounting (of money and alcohol) and demand for alcohol differ between college student drinkers (N = 185) who do and do not co-use cannabis. As a second aim, we sought to replicate the 2-factor solution for alcohol and cannabis demand within a college sample.
Language: en