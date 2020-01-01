|
Grigg J, Killian JJ, Matthews S, Scott D, Arunogiri S, Manning V, Taylor DA, Crossin R, Smith K, Lubman DI. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 79: e102720.
Turning Point, Eastern Health, Melbourne, Australia; Eastern Health Clinical School, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia; Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32279004
BACKGROUND: Synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists (SCRAs) have been challenging current drug policy due to the rapid emergence of new variants, and their propensity for acute harm. In Australia, as in other parts of the world, multiple regulatory changes have occurred in response to these new psychoactive compounds, and population surveys indicate use is declining. This suggests that related harms would also be declining. We examined the impact of drug legislative changes on acute SCRA-related harms resulting in ambulance attendance. Secondary aims were to describe patient and attendance characteristics.
Ambulance attendance; Drug policy; Drug trends; Drug-related harm; Synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists