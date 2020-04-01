Abstract

The aim of this study to investigate the genetic polymorphisms in macrophage inhibitory factor (MIF) and mannose-binding lectin 2 (MBL2) gene in schizophrenia (SCZ) or bipolar disorder (BD) patients with attempted suicide by comparing with a non-attempted SCZ or BD patients and healthy controls. A sample of 108 patients with SCZ, 100 patients with BD and 100 healthy volunteers were included in the study. SCID-I was used to confirm the diagnosis according to DSM-IV-TR criteria. The patients were evaluated by data forms that included sociodemographic, suicidal behavior and symptom severity information. PCR-RFLP was used to determine MIF and MBL2 gene polymorphisms from DNA material. Our results demonstrated that the distributions of MBL2 genotype (AA, AB, BB), combined genotype (AA, AB/BB) and the allele frequencies (A, B) of attempted suicide patients in SCZ were statistically significantly different from the non-attempted SCZ patients. The distributions of the MBL2 genotype (-AA, AB, BB) of attempted suicide patients in SCZ were statistically significantly different from the control group. The distributions of MIF genotype (GG, GC, CC), combined genotype (GG, GC/CC) and the allele frequencies (G, C) of attempted suicide patients in BD were statistically significantly different from the non-attempted BD patients or control group. In summary MBL2 gene polymorphism may be associated with attempted suicide in SCZ and MIF gene polymorphism might be associated with attempted suicide in BD. However, further studies with other gene variants in different ethnic populations are needed to address the exact role of these polymorphisms in SCZ or BD.



