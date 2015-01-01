|
Citation
López CI, Richards DK, Field CA. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
University of Texas at El Paso El Paso, Texas, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32281908
Abstract
The present study investigated the use of protective behavioral strategies (PBS) as moderators of the association between perceived discrimination and alcohol-related problems among Hispanic college students. Participants who were between 18 and 24 years of age (n = 379) completed self-report measures. The results showed that greater perceived discrimination was associated with less frequent PBS use, more problematic alcohol use, and more alcohol-related problems, while greater use of PBS types was associated with fewer alcohol-related problems. Furthermore, serious harm-reduction behaviors moderated the association between perceived discrimination and alcohol-related problems. The findings suggest that serious harm-reduction behaviors may protect against the negative effects of perceived discrimination on alcohol-related problems among Hispanic college students.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Hispanics; Perceived discrimination; alcohol-related problems; college students; protective behavioral strategies