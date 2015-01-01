Abstract

The present study investigated the use of protective behavioral strategies (PBS) as moderators of the association between perceived discrimination and alcohol-related problems among Hispanic college students. Participants who were between 18 and 24 years of age (n = 379) completed self-report measures. The results showed that greater perceived discrimination was associated with less frequent PBS use, more problematic alcohol use, and more alcohol-related problems, while greater use of PBS types was associated with fewer alcohol-related problems. Furthermore, serious harm-reduction behaviors moderated the association between perceived discrimination and alcohol-related problems. The findings suggest that serious harm-reduction behaviors may protect against the negative effects of perceived discrimination on alcohol-related problems among Hispanic college students.

Language: en