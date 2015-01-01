Abstract

BACKGROUND: Organophosphorus (OP) compounds have been widely available for decades in agriculture for crop protection and as cheap pest controllers, which increases the rate of exposure and poisoning cases. Using serum cholinesterase as prognostic markers for the acute OP toxicity is controversial; therefore, we aim to find out prognostic biomarkers that best correlate with mortality and outcomes of patients with acute OP toxicity. Levels of serum oxidative stress biomarkers (malondialdehyde (MDA) and total antioxidant capacity (TAC)) and activity of the apoptotic biomarkers (caspase 3 and caspase 9) and pseudo-cholinesterase (p.ChE) were performed. Also, we evaluated the apoptotic capacity through determining the genotoxic effects and chromosomal abnormalities among OP intoxicated patients.



RESULTS: We found the activity of caspases and serum MDA and TAC were significantly increased after OP poisoning and decreased after the appropriate atropine and oxime treatment course. The ROC curve suggested caspases as mortality and outcome predictive markers for acute OP poisoning patients. However, OP poisoning cases before treatment showed significant DNA damage, and they did not show any chromosomal aberration.



CONCLUSION: The mentioned results strongly suggest apoptotic-related markers (caspase 3, caspase 9) as prognostic markers for evaluation of the treatment, outcomes, and mortality rate in the acute OP toxicity patients.

