Abstract

This pilot study explored suicide risk in patients suffering from trauma and psychosis. Forty-seven participants diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorders participated in the study. An archival design was used to identify the severity of suicide risk in participants with trauma and psychosis. Data included a chart review of documented trauma and responses to the Childhood Experience of Care and Abuse Questionnaire, Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale, Beck Depression Inventory-II, and the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale.



RESULTS of a linear regression indicated that chart-documented trauma and heightened depression scores were predictive of increased suicidality.



RESULTS suggest that, for patients with schizophrenia, depression severity and chart-documented trauma may be strong predictors of suicidality. Interestingly, data also revealed that, although depression and trauma were predictors of suicidality, psychosis was not. The implications of these results are discussed, in addition to suggestions for future research.

