Citation
Allen AR, Hagen KM. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2020; 208(5): 431-434.
Affiliation
University of Hartford, Graduate Institute of Professional Psychology, West Hartford, Connecticut.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32282551
Abstract
This pilot study explored suicide risk in patients suffering from trauma and psychosis. Forty-seven participants diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum disorders participated in the study. An archival design was used to identify the severity of suicide risk in participants with trauma and psychosis. Data included a chart review of documented trauma and responses to the Childhood Experience of Care and Abuse Questionnaire, Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale, Beck Depression Inventory-II, and the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale.
Language: en