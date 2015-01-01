Abstract

Arson can result in highly challenging and complicated crime scenes. Much physical evidence undergoes chemical degradation because of the destructive nature of fire, while accelerants either completely burn or evaporate, and may be present in traces within any of the decomposed materials. To identify the original material and the accelerant involved, it is necessary to use advanced analytical techniques. Gas chromatography, with different detectors, is one of the most frequently used instruments in fire debris and accelerant analysis. Among other instruments, capillary electrophoresis and laser-induced thermal desorption Fourier transform mass spectrometry are two major contributors. Vibrational spectroscopy, including infrared absorption and Raman scattering, is one of the major non-destructive tools for the analysis of evidence because of its advantages over other spectroscopic techniques. Most studies involving vibrational spectroscopy (i.e. infrared and Raman spectroscopy) have focused on the identification of commonly found household materials, while very few studies have considered the identification of ignitable liquids. This article reviews studies based on an analysis of fire debris and accelerants by vibrational spectroscopic techniques and considers the limitations and future perspectives of arson investigations in forensic science. the

