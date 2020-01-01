|
Thomas NDA, Gardiner JD, Crompton RH, Lawson R. PeerJ 2020; 8: e8838.
Institute of Population Health Sciences, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, United Kingdom.
(Copyright © 2020, PeerJ)
32280566
BACKGROUND: Most research investigating the connection between walking and visual behaviour has assessed only eye movements (not head orientation) in respect to locomotion over smooth surfaces in a laboratory. This is unlikely to reflect gaze changes found over the complex surfaces experienced in the real world, especially given that eye and head movements have rarely been assessed simultaneously. RESEARCH QUESTION: How does gaze (eye and head) angle and gait speed change when walking over surfaces of different complexity? METHODS: In this exploratory study, we used a mobile eye tracker to monitor eye movements and inertia measurement unit sensors (IMUs) to measure head angle whilst subjects (n = 11) walked over surfaces with different complexities both indoors and outdoors. Gait speed was recorded from ankle IMUs.
