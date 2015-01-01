SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Linkenauger SA, Rose Readman M. Perception 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Lancaster University.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Pion Publications)

DOI

10.1177/0301006620918099

PMID

32279600

Abstract

Individuals drastically overestimate geographic slant. Research has suggested this occurs as the amount of energy it would take to ascend the slope modulates the perceived steepness. Numerous studies have provided evidence that alterations in current physiological potential can influence perceptions of geographical slant. However, it is unclear whether these influences are solely due to one’s actual physiological state or whether anticipation of energy expenditure also influences perceived slope. To investigate this, we manipulated anticipated energy expenditure while maintaining actual physiological state by altering the coupling between optic flow and gait. Using virtual reality, we calibrated individuals to either large changes (low anticipated expenditure) or small changes (large anticipated expenditure) in optic flow when walking at the same speed. Following optic flow calibration, individuals estimated slopes of various degrees. The results obtained provide evidence that perceptions of geographical slant are influenced by anticipated energy expenditure.

Keywords hill slant perception, perception/action, perceptual motor calibration, virtual reality


Language: en

Keywords

hill slant perception; perception/action; perceptual motor calibration; virtual reality

