Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate the differences in the Injustice Experience Questionnaire (IEQ) scores during the early period after the diagnosis of Whiplash-associated disorder (WAD) between Japanese and Canadian samples, and the associations between the IEQ scores and treatment terms in Japanese patients with acute WAD.



METHODS: We used secondary data for the IEQ scores of Canadian patients with acute WAD. In Japan, we collected data from 85 consecutively enrolled patients with acute WAD, and their treatment terms were collected; these referred to the number of days between the date of injury and the closure date of the insurance claim and the number of treatment visits. Before treatment, the Numeric Rating Scale, Neck Disability Index, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, IEQ, and Euro Quality of Life five-dimensional questionnaire were administered. The variables were subjected to multivariate analysis with each treatment term.



RESULTS: The IEQ scores were higher in Japan than in Canada. Through multiple regression analysis, IEQ scores were independently correlated with treatment terms. The optimal cutoff point of the IEQ scores for a prolonged treatment term was 21 and 22 points, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The IEQ scores were associated with treatment terms in patients with acute WAD in Japan.

Language: en