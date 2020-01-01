|
Citation
Iskric A, Ceniti AK, Bergmans Y, McInerney S, Rizvi SJ. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 288: e112920.
Affiliation
Arthur Sommer Rotenberg Suicide and Depression Studies Unit, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Canada; Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada; Institute of Medical Science, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada. Electronic address: rizvisa@smh.ca.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32279008
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempts are a significant global public health concern. Research into non-traditional factors, such as the presence of alexithymia, may shed light on the prediction of suicidal behaviours, which can aid intervention and prevention strategies. To ascertain whether alexithymia is a unique risk factor for suicide attempts, this article reviews the evidence on alexithymia related to suicidal ideation, attempts, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).
Language: en
Keywords
|
Alexithymia; Non-suicidal self-injury; Self-harm; Suicidal ideation; Suicide