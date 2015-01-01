|
Citation
|
Ha SY, Sung YH. Technol. Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Physical Therapy, College of Health Sciences, Kyungnam University, Korea.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, European Society for Engineering and Medicine, Publisher IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32280072
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Fresnel prism shifts the field of view and converts object position in space, but its effect on stroke patients without unilateral neglect has not been examined.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fresnel prism; balance; gait; stroke; visual feedback