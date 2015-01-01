Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fresnel prism shifts the field of view and converts object position in space, but its effect on stroke patients without unilateral neglect has not been examined.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to investigate the effect of Fresnel prism glasses on balance and gait in stroke patients with hemiplegia.



METHODS: This study included 17 stroke patients with hemiplegia without unilateral neglect. Balance and gait training were applied in the control group (n= 9), and Fresnel prism glasses were applied with balance and gait training in the experimental group (n= 8). In all groups, interventions were done for 30 min/day for 5 times/week for 4 weeks. Motor-free visual perception test for visual perception (MVPT), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and functional reaching test (FRT) for dynamic balance ability, and gait were performed. Measurements were done before and after interventions.



RESULTS: MVPT showed no significant difference between the groups (p> 0.05). A significant increase in BBS and FRT results was found before and after interventions in the experimental group (p< 0.05). Gait variables showed significant difference in the experimental group (p< 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Fresnel prism glasses may effectively improve dynamic balance and gait functions by shifting body weight to the affected side of stroke patients with hemiplegia without vision loss.

Language: en