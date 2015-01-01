SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yang T, Wang L, Huang L. Safety Sci. 2020; 125: e104626.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.104626

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Housing reconstruction is critical following natural disasters, especially in rural areas of developing countries. Concentrated rural settlement (CRS) is an important method adopted by local governments in China to promote post-disaster rural housing recovery. However, the effectiveness and selection of CRS approaches under different situations often puzzles local governments, even though various approaches to CRS development have been available since the Wenchuan Earthquake on May 12, 2008. This study therefore compares three approaches to developing CRS (unified planning/unified reconstruction, unified planning/joint reconstruction, and unified planning/self-reconstruction), based on three case studies in Lushan County of Ya'an City in Sichuan Province of China. The factors considered include the triggering event, participants, process, and outcome. Research information and data were collected using interviews, a questionnaire survey, and content analysis. The comparison reveals a transformation from a government-led pattern to a resident-led pattern in the rural housing reconstruction after the Lushan Earthquake. When comparing the effectiveness of these three approaches, each approach must be considered according to its prerequisites to ensure the sustainability of reconstruction. Based on the comparative analysis, the study also offers a map for future initiatives, providing valuable insights for local governments to develop sustainable CRS in post-disaster reconstruction.


Language: en

Keywords

Concentrated rural settlement (CRS); Housing reconstruction; Lushan Earthquake; Natural disaster recovery; Wenchuan Earthquake

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print