Abstract

Housing reconstruction is critical following natural disasters, especially in rural areas of developing countries. Concentrated rural settlement (CRS) is an important method adopted by local governments in China to promote post-disaster rural housing recovery. However, the effectiveness and selection of CRS approaches under different situations often puzzles local governments, even though various approaches to CRS development have been available since the Wenchuan Earthquake on May 12, 2008. This study therefore compares three approaches to developing CRS (unified planning/unified reconstruction, unified planning/joint reconstruction, and unified planning/self-reconstruction), based on three case studies in Lushan County of Ya'an City in Sichuan Province of China. The factors considered include the triggering event, participants, process, and outcome. Research information and data were collected using interviews, a questionnaire survey, and content analysis. The comparison reveals a transformation from a government-led pattern to a resident-led pattern in the rural housing reconstruction after the Lushan Earthquake. When comparing the effectiveness of these three approaches, each approach must be considered according to its prerequisites to ensure the sustainability of reconstruction. Based on the comparative analysis, the study also offers a map for future initiatives, providing valuable insights for local governments to develop sustainable CRS in post-disaster reconstruction.

