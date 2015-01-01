|
Meeuwis CJ, Steinmetz V, Hamming JF, Dekker SWA. Safety Sci. 2020; 125: e104653.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
The present study reports on the transition of a critical incident investigator group within a University Medical Center to a Safety Differently paradigm. The most salient findings of this transition relate to the requirements that investigators themselves identify for the success of Safety Differently investigations in their institution. We conducted a FRAM (Functional Resonance Analysis Method) analysis of the requirements related to inputs, outputs, time, control, preconditions and resources for a successful Safety Differently investigation. The findings are applicable to Safety Differently investigations independent of the domain in which they might take place. The results show a critical need of training, coaching, time, human resources and commitment of institutional leaders for the transition to Safety Differently investigations.
Accident investigation; FRAM; Incident investigation; Investigationrequirements; Investigators; Safety Differently