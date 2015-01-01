|
Liu SX, Zhou Y, Cheng Y, Zhu YQ. Safety Sci. 2020; 125: e104611.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
This study defines the concept of employees' trust in organizational safety and divides it into three dimensions. A structural equation model is proposed to examine the impact of trust in organizational safety on employees' safety participation behavior. Data are collected over a three-month period from 716 frontline employees belonging to 11 Chinese enterprises.
Language: en
Employees’ safety participation behavior; Employees’ trust in organizational safety; Organizational safety; Proactive safety behavior; Prosocial safety behavior