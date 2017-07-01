Abstract

The paper presents occupational safety indicators, as well as the method for the selection and ranking of indicators on the basis of expert assessment and group fuzzy analytic hierarchy process. The case study was done on the basis of research at the "EPS Distribution" company in Serbia. The key indicators in electricity distribution companies are obtained and ranked based on the outcomes of three studies that included experts who evaluated the risks in this company. The case study identified technical and human factors as dominant for the improvement of safety in the distribution company in Serbia. The indicators describing activities are identified as the most important for the effective improvement of functioning of the occupational safety system.

