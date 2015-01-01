Abstract

Oil and gas (O&G) facilities often pose significant hazards to personnel, regardless whether they are located onshore or offshore. This leads to the necessity for human factors engineering (HFE), which addresses the hazard risks associated with the consequences of human errors. It also improves the operability, maintainability and user acceptance of the facilities or equipment in a holistic manner. Major players in the O&G industry recognise that HFE plays a significant role in ensuring the quality, safety and fitness for purpose of the equipment and facilities utilised. Notwithstanding its importance, neither its implementation in the global offshore O&G industry has been consistent nor has it been structurally and seamlessly deployed within the framework of facilities design and development. Thus, this paper aimed to provide some initial insights into the current state of HFE implementation in the global offshore O&G industry. This included a brief description of its multidisciplinary facets and intent within the sector, while current HFE practices, experiences, lessons learned and its role in the context of facilities development were reviewed and summarised accordingly. Furthermore, this paper would be a good starting point for organisations and design practitioners during implementation of HFE in a facility development project and to consider the accumulated past experiences to date in an efficient manner; resulting in better design outcomes.

