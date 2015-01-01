Abstract

Safety of Passenger vessel operation in Bangladesh is a burning issue that remains uncertain so far. The nation has experienced a number of dreadful accidents involving passenger ships in the past few decades. Furthermore, the accidents involving passenger vessels cover the lion's share of fatality of the overall maritime accidents in Bangladesh. Therefore, the mitigation of the accidents involving the passenger ship will significantly reduce the number of fatalities in Bangladesh. The previous studies conducted on the safety of inland passenger ship were incapable of identifying the underlying causal factors responsible for accidents for being focused on the primary causes of accidents. This study aims to perform a hazard analysis to assess the safety of inland passenger ship operation in Bangladesh by applying the Systems Theoretic Process Analysis (STPA) method. It is revealed that most of the Unsafe Control Actions (UCA) exist in the bridge deck of the passenger ship. Besides, the most contributing category of the causal factor responsible for the occurrence of Unsafe Control Actions (UCA) is the human factor. The causal factors identified by the analysis can easily be comprehended by the stakeholders such as crews of the passenger ship, regulatory bodies, designers and others so that they can avoid the unsafe activities related to the operation of passenger vessels. The effective implementation of the recommended safety requirements can prevent the occurrence of those causal factors and can mitigate the accidents of passenger ships in Bangladesh.

