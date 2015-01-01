SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Heraghty D, Rae AJ, Dekker SWA. Safety Sci. 2020; 126: e104677.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.104677

unavailable

How people are treated following their involvement in a workplace accident can have far reaching implications for both the individual and the organisation. In this paper, we examine the impact the use of retributive justice mechanisms within the accident analysis process have on both the individual and the organisation. We analyse the perceptions of those involved in five accidents where retributive justice mechanisms were used. Our study of these cases shows retributive justice mechanisms used as part of the accident analysis process negatively impacts three key areas; (1) the mental health of the individual; (2) organisational learning and; (3) organisational performance. Our study also illustrates that the language used as part of the accident analysis has a significant impact upon the perception of the process and the willingness to participate.


Accident; Blame; Confirmation bias; Human error; Investigation; Language; Punishment; Reporting; Retributive justice

