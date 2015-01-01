SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stoesz B, Chimney K, Deng C, Grogan H, Menec V, Piotrowski C, Shooshtari S, Turner N. Safety Sci. 2020; 126: e104668.

10.1016/j.ssci.2020.104668

We reviewed the literature on older workers and work-related injuries published between 2010 and 2019. A review of empirical research during this period yielded 63 original research articles meeting the inclusion criteria. Across these studies, we found differences in work-related injuries among older workers by occupation, and differences in attention paid to modifiable risk factors, non-modifiable risk factors, and outcomes of work-related injuries among older workers. In general, compared to younger workers, the incidence of work-related injuries was lower among older workers, yet older workers endured more severe and more costly work-related injuries. Taken together, this review highlighted factors for consideration in the prevention of work-related injuries among older workers.


Age; Aging; Occupational injuries; Older adults; Risk factors; Work-related injuries

