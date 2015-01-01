Abstract

Adolescence is a particularly vulnerable time in terms of the possible onset of drug abuse, with an increased risk in the case of minors from socially disadvantaged families. Selective family-based drug prevention programmes seek to empower families by providing the necessary tools and skills for parents to manage relations with their adolescent children. The aim of this study was to analyse the resulting dynamics of 69 vulnerable families who completed a Family Competence Programme (FCP) for adolescents aged between 12 and 16. For this purpose, a k-means cluster analysis was conducted, leading to the identification of four clusters characterised by different types of family dynamics, based on the scores of the KK-Children Questionnaire and BASC (Behaviour Assessment System for Children). Each cluster was named accordingly: improvable skills, poor organisation, poor communication, and competent. From the analysis, it can be concluded that the observed differences in family dynamics are not dependent on the families' level of vulnerability or structure, but rather on their acquired skills. In conclusion, the profiles and family dynamics of families at risk with access to programmes like the FCP are dependent on their parental and family skills.

Language: en