Citation
LoFaso CA. Crim. Justice Rev. 2020; 45(1): 84-103.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The primary theoretical perspectives through which homicide clearance is analyzed do not give explicit attention to the neighborhood context in which people are victimized. Indeed, few clearance studies incorporate neighborhood effects. This study investigates whether neighborhood context influences the odds of homicide clearance in Rochester, NY, net of theoretically relevant victim and incident characteristics. The study also incorporates a direct measure of investigator caseload to assess the influence of organizational characteristics on clearance rates.
Language: en