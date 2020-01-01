Abstract

Recent research has identified some risk factors for phubbing behavior. However, scarce research has examined the potential influence of emotional support from social media on phubbing behavior, and little is known regarding the mediating mechanisms underlying this relationship. The present study examined the predictive role of emotional support from social media on phubbing behavior among college students and investigated whether fear of missing out and problematic social media use both mediated the relationship between emotional support from social media and phubbing behavior. A sample of 501 Chinese college students (aged 17-23, M age = 19.6 years, SD = 1.24) completed questionnaires regarding emotional support from social media, fear of missing out, problematic social media use, and phubbing behavior. The results indicated that (a) emotional support from social media was positively associated with phubbing behavior; (b) both fear of missing out and problematic social media use mediated the relationship between emotional support from social media and phubbing behavior; and (c) fear of missing out and problematic social media use sequentially mediated the relationship between emotional support from social media and phubbing behavior. These findings have important implications for the prevention and intervention of phubbing behavior among college students.



