|
Citation
|
Raitasalo K, Kraus L, Bye EK, Karlsson P, Tigerstedt C, Törrönen J, Raninen J. Addiction 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Social Sciences, Unit of Social Work, Södertörn University, Huddinge, Sweden.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32285975
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: To (1) examine several factors associated with trends in heavy episodic drinking (HED) in Finland, Norway and Sweden, (2) investigate similarities in these associations across the countries and (3) analyse the contribution of these factors to the trend in HED and the differences across the countries. DESIGN AND SETTING: Observational study using five waves of the European School Survey Project on Alcohol and Other Drugs (ESPAD) from Finland, Norway and Sweden between 1999 and 2015. PARTICIPANTS: A total of 18,128 male and 19,121 female 15- to 16-year-old students. MEASUREMENTS: Monthly HED, perceived access to alcohol, truancy, parental control, leisure time activities and daily smoking. The Cochran-Armitage test was used to examine linear time trends in HED. Logit regression models using the Karlson-Holm-Breen (KHB) method were fitted for each country separately, including all the independent variables together with time and adjusted for family status, parental education and gender.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; alcohol use; heavy episodic drinking; trend