Citation
Ghafoori B, Khoo SF. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Advanced Studies in Education and Counseling, California State University Long Beach, 1250 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA, 90840-2201, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32285373
Abstract
The objective of this research was to investigate the relationship between race/ethnicity, intervention type, and mental health outcomes at 6 weeks into treatment in a low-income, diverse community-based sample of adults seeking treatment for traumatic stress. Adult patients (N = 163) received either prolonged exposure (PE) or present centered therapy (PCT).
Language: en
Keywords
Early treatment response; Ethnicity; Intervention; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Race