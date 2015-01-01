Abstract

The objective of this research was to investigate the relationship between race/ethnicity, intervention type, and mental health outcomes at 6 weeks into treatment in a low-income, diverse community-based sample of adults seeking treatment for traumatic stress. Adult patients (N = 163) received either prolonged exposure (PE) or present centered therapy (PCT).



RESULTS suggest significant within group differences with moderate to large effect sizes after six sessions of PE or PCT by race/ethnicity. Logistic regression analyses indicated that after adjusting for significant sociodemographic covariates, at the 6-week time-point the White group had increased likelihood of: probable PTSD compared to the Latinx group; probable anxiety compared to the Black group, Latinx group, and Other group; and probable depression compared to the Other group. Covariate adjusted models also found that at 6 weeks individuals in the PCT group had significantly greater odds of probable PTSD compared to those in the PE group. Implications for behavioral healthcare in a community-based setting are discussed.

Language: en