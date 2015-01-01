SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Olver ME, Stockdale KC. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2020; 22(5): e22.

Affiliation

Saskatoon Police Service, Saskatoon, SK, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11920-020-01146-3

PMID

32285306

Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: We provide a review and synthesis of the sexual offense treatment change literature with implications for dynamic sexual violence risk assessment and management. An argument is presented for the need for a dynamic approach in research and practice, and that for change to be prognostic, such changes need to be risk relevant and to come from credible change agents. RECENT FINDINGS: Extant research demonstrates that changes on psychologically meaningful dimensions of risk and need (e.g., sexual deviance; attitudes and cognitions; anger, aggression, and hostility) tend to be associated with reductions in sexual and other forms of recidivism; however, changes in domains less germane to risk and need tend not to be (e.g., empathy, mental health and well-being). Formalized dynamic sexual offense risk measures can be administered at multiple time points to reliably measure changes in sexual violence risk. Change information can then be used systematically to adjust risk appraisals. The extant literature supports the dynamic nature of sexual violence risk. Working toward the routine assessment of change with psychometrically sound measures, and integrating this information into risk management interventions, can not only improve lives and reduce sexual violence but is an ethical and human responsibility.


Language: en

Keywords

Dynamic risk factor; Risk assessment; Sexual offense treatment; Sexual recidivism; Treatment change

