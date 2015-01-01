Abstract

Nurses working in psychiatric care daily encounter youths who are struggling with living. Despite this, nurses' suicide-prevention work is seldom addressed in research or in recommendations for care. The overall aim of this paper is to discuss how nurses, with their caring science perspective, may contribute to suicide prevention. The paper presents how nurses in psychiatric outpatient care may identify and support suicidal youths, according to experts in suicide prevention. The interviews with six experts in suicide prevention resulted in three themes: Engagement necessary but demanding, Acknowledgement of warnings signs and Supportive relationship. The respondents elaborated on how suicide-risk can be assessed. A good rapport with the youths was stressed and the recommended act of care included: to listen openheartedly without interrupting as well as to listen after risk- and protective factors to emphasize or to penetrate. To ask about suicidality as well as to let the person elaborate on what's important for him or her. To endure in the patients' suffering as well as steering the conversations toward hope. The paper also presents warning signs that need to be noticed according to the experts and the literature consensus. Our findings suggest that communication in suicide-prevention is an "art and act" that cannot be reduced to a method or simple guidelines. We argue that the recommended acts of care demand sensitivity and skills and that nurses as well as the domain of caring science may contribute to this competence.

