Abstract

Paternal perinatal depression can occur in approximately one out of ten fathers. However, research within this population is limited. A previous systematic review suggested that United States had higher rates of paternal perinatal depression compared to other countries. Therefore, this systematic review identified psychosocial factors for depression during the perinatal period in fathers who live in the United States. A literature search was conducted from multiple databases using keywords and MeSH terms to retrieve articles up to the year 2019. Twenty five articles were included in this review. A social-ecological framework was applied to identify psychosocial factors associated with paternal depression. Individual factors include prior history of depression, having maladaptive cognitive coping styles, fathers who self-identified as African-American or Hispanic, parenting stress, substance use, and history of criminal conviction. Interpersonal factors include lack of social support, quality of relationship with the mother of the baby, coparenting conflict, quality of current and childhood relationships with their own parents, and maternal depression. Community factors include frequent daily experiences with racism, and limited access to transportation and housing. These findings underscore the importance of assessing depression and developing father-inclusive interventions that address the psychological needs of fathers.

