Abstract

The aim of this study was to describe the incidence, nature and causes of match injuries in men's international rugby sevens and to compare these to values for international rugby fifteens. The study comprised a 10-season, whole population, prospective study of the Sevens World Series. Over the ten seasons, the overall incidence of injury was 122.4 (95% CI = 116.3 to 128.9) injuries/1000 player-match-hours and the mean severity of injury was 43.0 (95% CI = 40.3 to 45.7) days-absence. There was an increasing trend in the incidence of injury over the ten-season period (slope = 5.3 injuries/1000 player-hours/season, R2 = 0.68, p = 0.003) but no trend in the mean severity of injury (slope = 0.02 days/season, R2 < 0.01, p = 0.971). Head/face (15.7%), knee (15.6%), ankle (15.4%) and shoulder/clavicle (11.9%) were the most common injury locations and ligament sprain (30.5%), muscle strain (16.4%), concussion (12.6%) and haematoma/bruise (10.6%) the most common types of injury sustained. Being-tackled (33.1%), tackling (23.4%), running (16.1%) and collisions (12.4%) were the most common events leading to injury. These results indicate that the burden of injury in international rugby sevens is two to three times higher than that reported for international rugby fifteens.

Language: en