OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence and social and health correlates of falls and fall risk in a sample of community-dwelling and institutionalized older Indonesians.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted July-August 2018 in three regions in Indonesia. Adults aged 60 years and above (n=427) were recruited via random sampling from community clinics and public and private elderly homes. They responded to interview-administered questions and provided measurements on sociodemographics and various health variables, including falls and fall risk. Fall risk was assessed with the STEADI (Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, & Injuries) screen. Multivariable logistic regression was conducted to estimate associations with fall and fall risk.



RESULTS: In the year immediately preceding the study, 29.0% of participants had suffered a fall. Approximately one-third of women (31.1%) and one-fifth of men (20.4%) reported a fall in the past year, and 25.4% of community dwellers and 32.7% of institutionalized older adults had fallen. The overall proportion of fall risk was 45.4%, 49.0% among women, 38.0% among men, 50.5% in the institutionalized setting, and 40.4% in the community setting. In adjusted logistic regression analysis, older age (OR: 1.89, CI: 1.06, 3.37), private elderly home setting (OR:2.04, CI: 1.10, 3.78), and being female (OR: 0.49, CI: 0.30, 0.82) were associated with falls in the preceding 12 months. Older age (80-102 years) (OR: 2.55, CI: 1.46, 4.46), private elderly home residence (OR: 2.24, CI: 1.19, 4.21), lack of education (OR: 0.51, CI: 0.28, 0.93), memory problems (OR: 1.81, CI: 1.09, 2.99), and arthritis (OR: 2.97, CI: 1.26, 7.00) were associated with fall risk by the STEADI screen. In stratified analysis by setting, being female (OR: 0.49, CI: 0.25, 0.95) and living in urban areas (OR: 1.97, CI: 1.03, 3.76) were associated with falls in the institutionalized setting, and having near vision problems (OR: 2.32, CI: 1.09, 4.93) was associated with falls in the community setting. Older age (OR: 2.87, CI: 1.36, 6.07) was associated with fall risk in the institutionalized setting, and rural residence (OR: 0.37, CI: 0.15, 0.93) and having a joint disorder or arthritis (OR: 4.82, CI: 1.28, 16.61) were associated with fall risk in the community setting.



CONCLUSION: A high proportion of older adults in community and institutional care in Indonesia have fallen or were at risk of falling in the preceding 12 months. Health variables for fall and fall risk were identified for the population overall and for specific populations in the home care and community setting that could help in designing fall-prevention strategies.



