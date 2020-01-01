Abstract

Sensation-seeking is a multifaceted personality trait with components that include experience-seeking, thrill and adventure seeking, disinhibition, and susceptibility to boredom, and is an aspect of impulsiveness. We analysed brain regions involved in sensation-seeking in a large-scale study with 414 participants and showed that the sensation-seeking score could be optimally predicted from the functional connectivity with typically (in different participants) 18 links between brain areas (measured in the resting state with fMRI) with correlation r=0.34 (p=7.3×10-13) between the predicted and actual sensation-seeking score across all participants. Interestingly, 8 of the 11 links that were common for all participants were between the medial orbitofrontal cortex and the anterior cingulate cortex and yielded a prediction accuracy r=0.30 (p=4.8×10-10). We propose that this important aspect of personality, sensation-seeking, reflects a strong effect of reward (in which the medial orbitofrontal cortex is implicated) on promoting actions to obtain rewards (in which the anterior cingulate cortex is implicated). Risk-taking was found to have a moderate correlation with sensation-seeking (r=0.49, p=3.9×10-26), and three of these functional connectivities were significantly correlated (p<0.05) with the overall risk-taking score. This discovery helps to show how the medial orbitofrontal and anterior cingulate cortices influence behaviour and personality, and indicate that sensation-seeking can involve in part the medial orbitofrontal cortex reward system, which can thereby become associated with risk-taking and a type of impulsiveness.



