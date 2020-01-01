SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Marono AJ, Reid S, Yaksic E, Keatley DA. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2020; 27(1): 126-137.

Affiliation

Psychology Department, University of Lincoln, Lincoln, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13218719.2019.1695517

PMID

32284784

PMCID

PMC7144278

Abstract

The aim of the current research was to provide a new method for mapping the developmental sequences of serial killers' life histories. The role of early childhood abuse, leading to types of serial murder and behaviours involved in the murders, was analysed using Behaviour Sequence Analysis. A large database (n = 233) of male serial killers with known childhood abuse (physical, sexual, or psychological) was analysed according to typologies and crime scene behaviours. Behaviour Sequence Analysis was used to show significant links between behaviours and events across their lifetime. Sexual, physical, and psychological abuse often led to distinct crime scene behaviours. The results provide individual accounts of abuse types and behaviours. The present research highlights the importance of childhood abuse as a risk factor for serial killers' behaviours, and provides a novel and important advance in profiling serial killers and understanding the sequential progression of their life histories.

© 2020 The Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology and Law.


Language: en

Keywords

behaviour sequence analysis; crime; homicide; profiling; serial killer

