Harrison JL, O'Toole SK, Ammen S, Ahlmeyer S, Harrell SN, Hernandez JL. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2020; 27(1): 1-25.

Affiliation

California School of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University, Fresno, CA, USA.

Erratum On

Psychiatr Psychol Law 2020;27(1):168.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13218719.2018.1485526

PMID

32284777

PMCID

PMC7144226

Abstract

The current sexual offender literature focuses on recidivism reduction in an effort to increase public safety. While cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) programs are considered a mainstream treatment method, it is essential to study recidivism as an indicator of treatment effectiveness. This meta-analysis examines research published since 1970 to determine the overall effectiveness of treatments in reducing recidivism among adult male sexual offenders. Decade of implementation and CBT treatment features are also assessed as moderator variables. The results from the 25 studies identified were converted into 42 weighted effect sizes utilizing a random-effects model. Significant overall effect sizes were found for sexual and violent/combination recidivism; however, multiple indices indicate heterogeneity in the effect sizes. Significant differences were found in the overall effectiveness of the treatments by decade, and the treatments delivered during the 1990s were found to be related to lower levels of sexual and violent/combination recidivism.

© 2020 The Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology and Law.


Language: en

Keywords

adult male sexual offender treatment; cognitive-behavioral therapy; males; meta-analysis; recidivism; sex offender treatment effectiveness; sex offender treatment efficacy; sexual offender; treatment effectiveness; treatment efficacy

