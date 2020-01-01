Abstract

Ensuring evacuation of people from a building in a fast and secure manner is of great significance in the event of emergency situations. This study aimed at evaluating the level of evacuation preparedness and movement of residents at the KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS) in the event of a nuclear emergency. Evacuation times from KINGS after a nuclear disaster at Shin Kori nuclear power plant (NPP) were estimated using Pathfinder. Four scenarios of night and day time by assuming the normal and worst scenarios were simulated. With regard to worst scenarios, the times estimated for residents to gather and leave the assembly point for the night time scenario were estimated to 22~23 min, whereas 38~39 min were calculated for the crowd to leave the assembly point. The results of this study can be used by emergency planners when planning for evacuation from a residential building nearby NPP.



