A one-group pre/posttest study was conducted to examine the feasibility and effect size of an 8-week physio-feedback and exercise program (PEER) on improving balance, muscle strength, and fall risk. Nineteen participants (mean age = 76 years) received the intervention, which included visual physio-feedback by the BTrackS™ Assess Balance System, cognitive reframing, and a combined group- and home-based exercise program by a trained peer coach. Pre- and post-measurement outcomes were evaluated for balance, handgrip strength, and fall risk. Feasibility was assessed by dropout rate, safety, and adherence to exercise. Significant improvements were noted in dynamic balance (Sit-to-Stand, Timed Up & Go tests), handgrip strength, and fall risk. Participants' attendance was 87.5%, with no fall incidence. The physio-feedback, cognitive reframing, and peer coaching facilitate older adults to align their perceived fall risk with physiological fall risk and motivate them to stay active. PEER intervention is feasible; safe; improves balance, muscle strength, and fall risk; and may enhance activity engagement. TARGETS: Community-dwelling older adults. INTERVENTION DESCRIPTION: Provide visual physio-feedback and cognitive reframing based on the fall risk appraisal matrix and participate in combined group- and home-based exercises by a trained peer coach. MECHANISM OF ACTION: Align perceived and physiological fall risk, peer coaching to exercise. OUTCOMES: Balance, handgrip strength, fall risk, and activity engagement. [Research in Gerontological Nursing, xx(x), xx-xx.].



